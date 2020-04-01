Shirley Susan Darden Hargrove

WILMINGTON — Shirley Susan Darden Hargrove, a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Bradley Creek Assisted Living Health Center, Wilmington, where she had resided for the last four years. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring sister and family.

Left to cherish Shirley's memory are her three sons which she was faithfully devoted to: Gregory (Greg) Dewey Hargrove, James (Jimmy) Thomas Hargrove and wife Patricia (Patty) Waters Hargrove and Mark Nicholas Hargrove and wife Tracy Yarbrough Hargrove. She was also blessed with five grandsons who survive her, James "Thomas" Hargrove, Jr., Patrick Waters Hargrove, Christian Stephen Hargrove, Nicholas Charles Hargrove and Matthew Taylor Hargrove, all of whom cherished their close relationship with her. In addition to her immediate family, Shirley is also survived by her only sibling, Ola Marcelle Darden Daughtry whom she had an extremely close bond and her special nieces, Marcelle and Susan and nephew, Dallie. Also left to cherish Shirley's memory are her numerous sister-in-laws, Jean Ellis, Maggie Logan, Ganelle Cook, Grace Hargrove and her brother-in-laws, Larry Hargrove and Harold Cook. Shirley will also be greatly missed by her many other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Shirley was born on June 1, 1935 in Clinton, the oldest daughter of the late Graham Dewey Darden and Josephine Hairr Darden. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James (Jim) Dowling Hargrove; her special brother-in-law, Dallie "Preston" Daughtry; sister-in-laws, Doris Hargrove, Mary Agnes Puryear, Edna Hargrove and brother-in-laws, Patrick Hargrove, Nick Hargrove, Lucian Hargrove, George Hargrove, Otis Puryear, Emory Ellis and Mike Logan.

Shirley graduated from Halls High School in Sampson County and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from East Carolina University (ECU) in 1959. She was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. Shirley later completed her Masters of Education Degree from ECU. She spent the majority of her teaching career as a third grade teacher at Winter Park Elementary school. She will be remembered as a wonderful and caring teacher. Shirley retired in 1995 after teaching for over 30 years to anxiously begin babysitting her grand babies, which she thoroughly enjoyed and loved. She was truly the best Grandma.

Due to public health concerns (COVID 19), a private graveside service will be held at the Piney Grove Baptist Church family cemetery, Faison, where she faithfully attended and played the church organ while growing up.

The family would like to acknowledge the many healthcare professionals that cared for Shirley and in particular, Sharron Shiver Page of Bradley Creek Health Center.

To honor Shirley's memory, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the cemetery fund at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1818 N. McCullen Road, Faison.

