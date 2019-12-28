Shurley Gill McCullen

CLINTON — Shurley Gill McCullen, 76, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Dec. 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 110 W Main St., Clinton with the Rev. Daniel M. Cenci officiating. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in the Parish House immediately after the inurnment.

Shurley, born in Mecklenburg County in 1943, was the daughter of the late William Shurley Gill, Jr. and Sarah Louise Cavin Gill. Shurley graduated from Clinton High School and East Carolina University. She retired after teaching 35 years from the Clinton City School system. She was chairman of the Clinton City ABC board for a number of years and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Survivors are her husband, Allie Ray McCullen; daughter, Shurley Ray McCullen Weddle and husband Davis Weddle and brother, William S. Gill, III and wife Annastacia.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 110 W Main St., Clinton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.