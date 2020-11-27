CLINTON — Mrs. Sonja Faye Jacobs Tyler, 81, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

She was born to the late Ammie and Themia Irene Simmons Jacobs on Saturday, April 29, 1939 in Sampson County, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Tyler was preceded in death by her sisters Shirley J. Cater and Phyllis J. Bryant. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, North Carolina.

Sonja graduated from Eastern Carolina Indian School before graduating from Kings Business College. She married the Rev. Elwood "Buck" Tyler and their union brought one daughter Allyson Faye Tyler. Sonja worked for the USDA with the Sampson County office of Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service "ASCS." After retiring she cared for her parents and family. Sonja was an advocate and active on the Pow-Wow Circuit.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Elwood "Buck" Tyler; daughter, Allyson Tyler Mitchell (George Weldon) of Clinton; granddaughters, Kimberly Renee Hawkins (David Alan), Sonja Koshari Maynor (Stephen Ray) and Keara Faye Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Marvin Alan Hawkins Jr., Natalie Hawkins Kubow, George Mason Hawkins, Nia Renee Hawkins, Dylan Gage Hawkins, Sarah Cassidy Hawkins, George Cristiano Arellanes-Mitchell, Isabella Marie Mitchell and Stephen Ray Maynor, Jr.; great-great grandchildren, Gavin Hawkins, Hosanna Kubow and Noah Kubow; sister, Dorla J. Ammons; brothers, Ammie Gordon Jacobs, Jimmy Davis Faircloth (Gladys), Gregory Dansel Jacobs (Debra) and Kent Norris Jacobs (Tammy); brother-in-law, James Charles "Charles" Bryant, a host of nieces, nephews, special friends and family.

Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton.

Visitation for the family and friends will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Crumpler - Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St, Clinton. Service was entrusted to Crumpler - Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton.