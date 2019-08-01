TURKEY — Mr. Sonnie Boy Stevens, 84, of 181 J.S. Stevens Lane, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rex Healthcare Center, Raleigh.

The memorial service will be held at 11 .a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Leslie Morrisey officiating.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the in memory of Sonnie Boy Stevens.

