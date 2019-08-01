Sonnie Boy Stevens

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonnie Boy Stevens.
Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Obituary
Send Flowers

TURKEY — Mr. Sonnie Boy Stevens, 84, of 181 J.S. Stevens Lane, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rex Healthcare Center, Raleigh.

The memorial service will be held at 11 .a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Leslie Morrisey officiating.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the in memory of Sonnie Boy Stevens.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.