Stacy Nelson Tyndall

CLINTON — Stacy Nelson Tyndall, 83, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

Born in Sampson County, in 1936 to the late Troy Oscar and Ophia M. Tyndall, Stacy worked in construction, his hobbies were fishing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Mae Tyndall; sisters, Elizabeth Benton and Lillie Jackson, brothers, Devance Tyndall and Henry Tyndall.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Larry Barnhill officiating, burial will follow in the Poole Family Cemetery.

Stacy leaves to cherish his memories: Sisters, Carolyn Faircloth of Clinton, Lue Depagca of Hayes, Dwanda Jackson of Clinton, and Leisa Shaw of Clinton; Brothers, Troy Tyndall of Greenville, SC and Ronald Tyndall of Clinton.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m. at Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.