Stephen James O'Dell (1956 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen James O'Dell.
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stephen James O'Dell

ROSEHILL — Stephen James O'Dell, 63, of 108 South Hall Street passed away on Tuesday, Feb, 11, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton with burial following at Garland Community Cemetery in Garland.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.