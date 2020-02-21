Stephen James O'Dell

ROSEHILL — Stephen James O'Dell, 63, of 108 South Hall Street passed away on Tuesday, Feb, 11, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton with burial following at Garland Community Cemetery in Garland.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.