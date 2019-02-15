Obituary
CLINTON — Steven Mitchell Robinson, 60, of 105 Elm Lane, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton.

Steven leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 10 years, Gilla Robinson of the home; daughters, Jessica Harrison of California, Suzsanna Rosu of Romania, and Kathlin Mathe of the home.

The Robinson Family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with the care of their loved one.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
