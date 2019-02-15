CLINTON — Steven Mitchell Robinson, 60, of 105 Elm Lane, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton.

Steven leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 10 years, Gilla Robinson of the home; daughters, Jessica Harrison of California, Suzsanna Rosu of Romania, and Kathlin Mathe of the home.

The Robinson Family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with the care of their loved one.