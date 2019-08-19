Sudie Sutton

TURKEY — Mrs. Sudie Justice Sutton, 92, of 3826 Cabin Museum Road, passed away at her home, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Ezzell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem P.F.W.B. Church Cemetery, 4861 Pine Ridge Road, Turkey.

Born in 1927, in Wayne County, Sudie was the daughter of the late Robert and Flonnie Weaver Justice. and the widow of the the late Forrest Weldon "Buck" Sutton. Sudie was a former employee with Sampson Electric and a substitute teacher at Turkey High School and was a member of Bethlehem P.F.W.B Church, where she attended as long as she was able.

Sudie is survived be her son, Ronnie Sutton of the home; her two grandchildren, John and Joshua Sutton; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Lilyanne and Jacoby Sutton; and a special caretaker, William "Mann" Simmons of Faison.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sudie was preceded in death by her brother, R.C. Justice; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Sutton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Sutton family.