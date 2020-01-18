Suebelle Faircloth Jackson

DUNN — Suebelle Faircloth Jackson, 85, of Dunn passed away Saturday morning at The Gardens of Roseboro. She was born Jan. 5, 1935 to the late Howard and Cleone Faircloth Jackson.

Faith and teaching were her top priorities. Suebelle attended Dunn High School and Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). Her love for teaching was evident as she was a retired school teacher with over 51 years of classroom instruction. During her tenure, Suebelle taught English and History to many beloved students at Erwin High School, Dunn Middle School, Dunn High School, Harrells Christian Academy and Sampson Community College. Suebelle was the instrumental force in establishing the Special Education Program within the school system in Dunn. She was a devoted member of Divine Street UMC in Dunn, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Suebelle loved singing in the choir as well as volunteering each week in the church office. She was also an active Sunday school teacher in Beulah UMC, Roseboro. She did this for a number of years while she resided in Clinton to be near and help care for her mother. Suebelle just loved attending church. During her last months of independence, when she was unable to attend her home church, several of her close friends made sure she attended church with them on Sunday and even Wednesday night bible study. So, she gained new church families at Erwin Church of God and St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Erwin.

Suebelle was loved and is survived by a host of cousins and friends.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Divine Street UMC, Dunn. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Divine Street UMC, 400 W Divine Street, Dunn or to Beulah UMC, c/o Joan Holland, 515 Herbie Road, Roseboro.

A special thank you is extended to The Gardens of Roseboro, the staff and residents; to Community Home Care and Hospice, for the special attention, love and care extended to Suebelle and her family during her last days and to Skinner-Smith Funeral Home for their professionalism, guidance, care and service.