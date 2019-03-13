Susan B. Hill

CLINTON — Susan Beasley Hill, 74, of 105 Royal Lane, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church and at other times at the home of her daughter at 2195 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro.

Susan, born in 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was the daughter of the late William Lee Beasley, Jr. and Alice Odelle Taylor Beasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, William Lee Beasley, III and sister, Taylor "Tay" Beasley.

Survivors include daughter, Susannah Hobbs and husband Rev. John Hobbs; and grandchildren, Johnnah Belle, Chloe, Anna Macon, Joshua, Enoch and Isaac Hobbs.

