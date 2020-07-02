Suzanne "Sue" Pierce Harding, 81, was freed from dementia's hold and began life anew on June 5, 2020. She was blessed with compassionate care at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, her home since 2008.

Born Nov. 24, 1938, Sue grew up in suburban Philadelphia. She earned a bachelor's degree in Christian Education and an a master's degree in Education. From 1970 to 1980 she and husband Dr. Richard Harding served as a missionaries in Nepal with the Presbyterian Church (USA). Sue was instrumental in the education of not only their own four children but also those of other missionary families as well as Nepali students of all ages.

The Hardings spent 1981 to 1991 in Clinton, during which time Sue worked as the Assistant Director of Sampson County Head Start. In 1991 she and Dick returned to Nepal for another 10-year period of mission service, and retired to Greensboro, in 2001.

Sue loved sharing her gifts with others. She had a heart for children and loved sewing, reading, storytelling, singing and planning celebrations.

Sue was predeceased by her husband in 2016. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Stevens; her children, Ellen Collins, Bill Harding, Peter Harding, David Harding, and seven grandchildren.

A small family service will be held in the spring of2021. Condolences or gifts in Sue's memory can be sent ℅ Dr. David Harding, 902 Northern Shores Lane, Greensboro, NC 27455.

