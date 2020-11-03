1/1
Suzanne Shirazi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Suzanne Shirazi

CLINTON — Suzanne Shirazi, 74, of 3758 Turkey Hwy., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darian Parker officiating.

Suzanne, born in 1946 in Guilford County, was the daughter of the late Henry Monroe Robinson and Mattie Lee Revelle Robinson. She retired from nursing at Highsmith Rainey Hospital and from teaching with Clinton City Schools and Sampson Technical Institute. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Robinson.

Survivors include; sons, Howard B. Faircloth, Jr. and James Henry Faircloth and wife Karen; daughter, Farrah Lee Young and husband Roy Franklin; grandchildren, Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, Melissa Dawn Grimes (Sean), Ashley Faircloth Graham (George), Alex Christopher Young, Sarah Elizabeth Young, and James Travis Faircloth; and great-grandchildren, Jeremy James Faircloth, Ayva Dawn Gore, Aeron Christopher Gore and Liam Grimes.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved