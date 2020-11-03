Suzanne Shirazi

CLINTON — Suzanne Shirazi, 74, of 3758 Turkey Hwy., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darian Parker officiating.

Suzanne, born in 1946 in Guilford County, was the daughter of the late Henry Monroe Robinson and Mattie Lee Revelle Robinson. She retired from nursing at Highsmith Rainey Hospital and from teaching with Clinton City Schools and Sampson Technical Institute. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Robinson.

Survivors include; sons, Howard B. Faircloth, Jr. and James Henry Faircloth and wife Karen; daughter, Farrah Lee Young and husband Roy Franklin; grandchildren, Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, Melissa Dawn Grimes (Sean), Ashley Faircloth Graham (George), Alex Christopher Young, Sarah Elizabeth Young, and James Travis Faircloth; and great-grandchildren, Jeremy James Faircloth, Ayva Dawn Gore, Aeron Christopher Gore and Liam Grimes.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.