Suzette A. Goodwin, 88, a native of Pamlico County, NC died Sunday, Sept. 1 in Athens, Ga. The daughter of Goethe and Ruby (Wiley) Aldridge of Pamlico County, NC, she was a long-time employee with Lee County government in Fort Myers, Fla. working with the US Soil Conservation Service.

She is survived by one brother: Bud (Annette) Aldridge of Arapahoe, NC; three sons, Dennis, Keith (Lisa), and Robert (Nancy) Goodwin, all of Athens; eight grandchildren, Will, Philip (Jessie), Zack (Jen), Stephen (Brittany), Kaitlin Coast (Michael), Lucas, Elizabeth, and Bella; and one great-grandson, Phin Goodwin. There are other nieces, nephews and cousins scattered across the country and around the globe.

Suzette was a great mom: she never complained about anything, was non-judgmental, thoughtful, caring, and she taught her three sons to accept others regardless of color, social status, education, you name it. She taught us to look at the actions of others and make decisions about relationships based on that. She loved football and always followed the North Fort Myers HS (FL) Red Knights and, of course, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Suzette was baptized on Aug. 27, 2019, five days before her passing. Unburdened, she was joyful in her final days: smiling, chatty, and energetic.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. at Athens Church of Christ, 3720 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. A memorial service in Pamlico County, NC will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make donations to either of the following: by contacting the YWCO, 562 Research Dr., Athens, GA 30605 (706-354-7880) or by mailing a check payable to Swamp Camp Services, Inc., ATTN: Swamp Corps Donation, 33 Stratford Drive, Athens, GA 30605.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com