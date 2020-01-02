Sybil L. Ryan

PINEHURST — Sybil L. Ryan, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at home in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Community Congregational Church at 141 N Bennett Street, Southern Pines.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst. Burial will follow Friday, Jan. 3 at the Town of Clinton cemetery, Clinton.

Mrs. Ryan was born in Clinton and was a registered nurse for more than 40 years and a graduate of the Memorial Mission Hospital Nursing School in Asheville.

She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Bonnie Smith. She is survived by her husband Raymond J. Ryan; her children, Susan C. Ryan, MD and her husband Joseph Grocela, MD of Weston, MA, Raymond K. Ryan, MD of Marblehead, MA, F. Douglas Ryan and his wife Audrey of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Allie M. Ryan, Jack D. Ryan, Levi Matteo Ryan, Raymond J. Grocela, Samuel Marco Ryan, Katherine A. Grocela, and Michael R. Grocela. She is also survived by her siblings Anita Bass and Ronald Smith of Clinton, and Diane Walding of Ozark, AL.

In addition to her nursing career, Mrs. Ryan served on and was president of the Board of Education of Montgomery Township of NJ, served as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst, was an active member of the Democratic Women of Moore County, and was also a member of the Pinehurst Country Club.

Donations in Sybil's name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Sandhills Community College Foundation.

