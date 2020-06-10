Sylvia Boyette Teachey

Sylvia Boyette Teachey, 80, of Otway, left this earthly world for her heavenly home on June 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Teachey was born on August 20, 1939 to James Henry and Correnna Boyette in Clinton. She attended Campbell University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary and middle grades education. She taught many children from 1st grade through seventh grade, retiring in 1999 from Smyrna Elementary School in North Carolina. She touched the lives of many children during her 30 year career.

Mrs. Teachey married the love of her life, Reverend Wilbur Teachey, on April 9, 1967. Together they served many Methodist churches throughout the state of North Carolina for over 40 years. She was a very talented organist and pianist and had a beautiful singing voice that she shared with many people. After Reverend Teachey's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1999, Mrs. Teachey devoted all of her time and energy to his care, until his passing in 2012. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and her favorite title was "Mema."

Mrs. Teachey was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015. Even though her body and mind were failing, she maintained such a sweet, kind and gentle spirit. She had a smile that brightened the lives of all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Teachey Rose and husband, Manley Rose, Jr. of the home; two granddaughters Correna Taylor and husband, Jerome Taylor of Beaufort, NC and Rachel Rose of Otway, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reverend Wilbur Teachey, parents James Henry and Correnna Boyette, four sisters; Janie Turner, Rhee Pearson, Joyce Reeves and Ila Mae Boyette.

