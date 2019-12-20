Sylvia Sessoms

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Sylvia Jean Faircloth Sessoms, 69, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. George Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Wiley Autry Cemetery, Autryville.

She was born on May 15, 1950 in Sampson County and was the daughter of George Vernon and Christelle Strickland Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Payton Sessoms; and brother, G.V. Faircloth. She retired from Black and Decker.

She is survived by her son, James "Jay" Sessoms, Jr. of Roseboro; grandson, James Payton Sessoms, III of Roseboro; granddaughter, Brittany Charlotte Brock of Roseboro; sister, Alda Faircloth of Autryville; and brothers, Tommy Faircloth of Autryville, and Mike Faircloth of Roseboro.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.