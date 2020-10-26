CLINTON — Mrs. Sylvia W. Butler, 80, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at her home surround by family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Jeffrey Barber officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mrs. Butler was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of John Oliver and Irena Crumpler Williamson. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Roland Butler.

She is survived by son, James V. Butler and wife, Elaine of Benson; daughter, Sheila Sessoms and husband, Terry of Clinton; four grandchildren, Emily Butler, Sarah Butler, Rollin Sessoms and wife, April and Lauren Tokoly and husband, Addison; three great-grandchildren, Eva Sessoms, Harlynn Tokoly and Paxton Tokoly and three sisters, Lorene Harper of Fayetteville, Norma Perkins of Columbia, S.C., Johnnie Burton and husband Ray of Greensboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.

Memorials can be made to the Boys and Girls Home of NC, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box, 3000 Boone, NC 28607.