CLINTON — Ted Brooks Lockerman, 82, of 206 Inverness Road, Clinton, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Born Sept. 1, 1936 in Sampson County, Ted was the son of the late Perry Brooks Lockerman, a former sheriff of Sampson County and his mother, the late Annie Jones Lockerman. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1954, Wake Forest University in 1958, and received his law degree from Wake Forest in 1961.

Upon graduating from law school, he worked for State Farm Mutual Insurance Company in Norfolk, Va., as a bodily injury attorney for one year. He returned to Clinton in 1962 and opened a law practice. He was a practicing attorney in Clinton for 41 years until his retirement in November 2003.

His membership in professional organizations included the Sampson County Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association. He served as chairman of the Sampson County Young Republicans in 1961 and 1962. Ted was a founding member of the group that organized Ducks Unlimited in Sampson County, and he served as the city attorney for Clinton Board of Education from July 1973 through November 1986.

Ted was elected in 1986 to serve on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners where he served for four years. In 1990 he was hired as the attorney for Sampson County and served the county for 14 years. He was appointed and served a four-year term on the North Carolina Commissioner Board of Directors. North Carolina Gov. Jim Martin appointed Ted to serve a six-year term on the North Carolina Wildlife Commission. From 1969 to 1973, he served as a member of the Board of Elections and served again on the board from 2007-2014. He was Chairman of the Board of Elections in 2013 - 2014 until his retirement in 2014. Ted truly enjoyed the many years he served the citizens of Clinton and Sampson County.

Ted was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church and a former deacon. He also attended Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church where he made many friends throughout the years. Ted loved the Lord, life, his family, and his friends. He had a magnetic personality, sharp wit, and never met a stranger. Known as the consummate "jokester," he loved ribbing his many friends when the opportunity arose. When his health permitted, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed many years going to the family farm where he and his brother, Jones, spent countless hours. Ted also enjoyed going to the family cabin off Core Sound to fish and duck hunt with friends and family.

Ted is survived by his wife, Alice Teachey Lockerman of the home; daughter, Robin Lynn Allcock and husband, Jeffrey of Marvin; son, Allan Brooks Lockerman and wife, Sue, of Salemburg; stepson, James Michael Teachey and wife, Pam of Wallace; stepson, John Kevin Teachey of Hampstead; granddaughter, Allison Katherine Allcock of Charlotte; grandson, Jared Brooks Allcock of Charlotte, and grandson, Luke Benjamin Allcock of Marvin; step-granddaughter, Erika Teachey Washington of Durham; step-granddaughter, Morgan Brooke Teachey Bell and husband, James of Hampstead; step-granddaughter, Mary Stewart Teachey Blackwell and husband, Corey of Wallace; step-granddaughter, Adleyn Rose Teachey of Hampstead; and step-grandson, Layton Gray Teachey of Wilmington; five step-great grandchildren, Haley, Paetyn, Deacon, William and Alice-Renee. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Deloriese Mercer Lockerman of Chadbourn. He was preceded in death by his brother Perry Jones Lockerman and a step grandson, William (Will) Michael Teachey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the MacQueen Building at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th, at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Shook and the Rev. Dr. Steve Wilkins officiating. A private family burial will be held following the funeral at the Clinton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Ted's memory to Grove Park Baptist Church, 609 Northeast Blvd. Clinton, NC; Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC; Liberty Hospice, 208 Beaman Street Clinton, NC 28328 or a .

The Lockerman family would like to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness. Your love, prayers, and support shown to them and Ted during his illness and this time of great loss is greatly appreciated.

A special acknowledgement to the staff at Mary Gran Nursing Center and his caregivers Tracy Jordan, Keshia Garner, Doris King and Shirley Mae Williams for their care and dedication and to Vanessa Monk, Joyce Lynch and Amanda Wright of the Liberty Hospice Care Team and Dr. John Smith.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Lockerman family.