ROSEBORO — Tera Culbreth, 93, of 270 Marion Amos Road, Roseboro died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Warsaw Health and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw. Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Noon at Roseboro Cemetery in Roseboro. Service will be live streamed through Butler & Son Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Butler & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Roseboro.



