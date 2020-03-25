Teresa Ann Holland

CLINTON —Ms. Teresa Ann Holland, 59, of 513 Walking Stick Trail, passed away at Sampson Regional Medical Center on Monday, March 23, 2020 with her family by her side.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Clinton Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating.

Teresa was born on February 14, 1961 in Gulf County, Florida to Buck Anthony and Maxine Naylor Holland. She was a Correctional Officer with the North Carolina Department of Correction for many years and loved her family more than anything.

Teresa is survived by her parents, Buck and Maxine Holland of the home; her sister, Pamela Combs and husband, Jeff of Clinton; nephew, William Blake Tew and wife, Jennifer; and great-nephew, William Paul Tew.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting her obituary page at www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Holland Family.