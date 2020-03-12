CLINTON — Ms. Teresa Carter, 58, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 in Johnston County as the result of a car accident.

Born on July 17, 1961 in Sampson County, Teresa was the daughter of the late Lonnie George and Fannie Byrd Carter and attended Union High School. Teresa was a people person and loved everybody. If she didn't know you, then it wasn't long and you were talking to her like you'd known her forever and you were immediate friends. Everyone was instantly drawn to her vivacious personality and her genuine kindness. She was full of life and embraced it to the fullest. Her great big smile would light up any room. When Teresa was in the room, you knew it – because you felt her love. She always put others before herself. She loved cooking and sharing not only her meals, but anything else she had to offer a friend or family member. She would give anyone the shirt off her back or the last dime she had. She was just that type of woman. She owned her own cleaning business for most of her life and worked whenever and wherever she needed to be. No matter how tired she was – she kept going. She loved antiques, decorating her home and yard for every holiday and season of the year and loved spending time with her family, friends and her Poodle, "Doc."

Those left to cherish her memory her two daughters, Amanda Taylor, Candice Carr (Kirston) of Clinton; sister, Carolyn Tart (Ronnie) of Dunn; six grandchildren, Leah, Megan, Earl, Joseph, Abraham and Maliyah; and several cousins and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie "Buddy" George Carter Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Teresa's passing was a tragic accident, and her family, loved ones and friends are all in shock and heartbroken. If anyone would like to help her daughters out with the financial burden of the funeral costs, please contact Royal-Hall Funeral Home by phone or by email at [email protected] — anything will be greatly appreciated.

