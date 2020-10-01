CLINTON — Terry Lee Evans, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Little Field Cemetery in Dunn, NC, with the Rev. Joseph Evans officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Mitesa Williams of Fayetteville; and a granddaughter.

A public walk-through will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Family will be present from 6 to 7 p.m.

