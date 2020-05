Terry Ray Moore CLINTON — Mr. Terry Ray Moore, 49, of 301 Parker Drive, Clinton, NC passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home (Facial masks must be worn to view) Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com