Terry Ray Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Ray Moore CLINTON — Mr. Terry Ray Moore, 49, of 301 Parker Drive, Clinton, NC passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home (Facial masks must be worn to view) Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved