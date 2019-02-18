Terry Wayne Sova

HOPE MILLS — Mr. Terry Wayne Sova, 63, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., with Bishop Warren H. Barfield, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Wiley Autry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

He was born Feb. 14, 1956 in Cumberland County to Vincent Anthony and Janie Estelle Autry Sova. He was preceded in death by his mother. He worked with Dupont for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sova; one daughter, Tara Sova (Benjamin Spitler) of California; one step daughter, Leslie Kelly (Wesley) of Hope Mills; one step son, Marty Williford (Megan) of Hope Mills; father, Tony Sova of Autryville; one brother, Ronnie Sova (Rose) of Sanford; and five grandchildren, Kayleb, Wyatt, Forrest, McKinley and Clementine.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.