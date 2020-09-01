Terry Turner Wells

TURKEY — At sunrise on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2020, the world dimmed a little. Terry Turner Wells, loving husband and father passed away at age 68. Terry was born on April 7, 1952 to Marvin and Eleanor Wells of Turkey NC, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Union High School and attended Chowan College, Samford University, and UNC Chapel Hill on a football scholarship. After college, he returned home to Turkey, to work with his father and his uncle Ernest in construction. On July 17, 1976, he married Gail Maynard. They were best friends and shared 44 loving years together. They were blessed with two children, Candice and Rock. In the early '80s, Terry started his own business when he bought his first bulldozer. With his wife and brothers alongside, this venture grew to become Wells Brothers Construction. His work ethic and desire to actively work alongside all his employees contributed to his success. He was fortunate enough to have his son and daughter join his business, which will continue with their leadership.

Terry was blessed in 2007 to welcome his daughter in love, Rebecca to the family. His love for his grandchildren Bryan and Elise was immeasurable; they were beyond a joy to him. Terry had a passion for fishing, from the smallest trout to the largest marlin. Any day fishing for him was a great day. He loved sharing this passion with his family and friends, and it will live through his grandson as he remembers everything his Big Daddy taught him. Terry was a diehard UNC Tarheel fan and had an active interest in the betterment of his community.

One of Terry's greatest qualities was his empathy. His ability to understand and share the feelings of another was huge. He cared for everyone and would be there for anyone no matter the need. Even during his illness, Terry was more concerned with looking out for his family, neighbors and employees than himself. To honor his memory, do something kind for someone today.

Terry was also survived by his brothers, Dave Wells, wife Mary Kay; Steve Wells, wife Linda; and Gary Wells, wife Beth. He was loved by his sisters in law and brother in law, Patricia Prather, Dorothy Carawan and Charles Maynard. He was predeceased by his sister in law, Judy Arnett. Also left to cherish his memory are his many nieces and nephews, whose lives he took such an interest in.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. on the back lawn of Siloam Baptist Church, 833 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells NC. A lifelong friend, Rev. Tim Register will officiate.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family asks you to follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing.

If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, POB 110, Harrells NC 28444 or www.reelinforresearch.org 1852 Banking St. #9333, Greensboro, NC, 27408