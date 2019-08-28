T.F. Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T.F. Williams.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Obituary
Send Flowers

TF Williams

CLINTON — Mr. TF Williams, 85, of 120 Southwood Drive, formerly of Garland, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Autryville.

A viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Brenda Faye Lewis, 1480 Airport Road, Garland, N.C.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.