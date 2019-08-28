TF Williams

CLINTON — Mr. TF Williams, 85, of 120 Southwood Drive, formerly of Garland, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Autryville.

A viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Brenda Faye Lewis, 1480 Airport Road, Garland, N.C.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.