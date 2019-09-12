CLINTON — Thelma Rackley, 99, of 564 Pee Wee Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Mary-Gran Nursing Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Farrell Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Thelma, born in 1920 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late David Cleveland Gainey and Florence McDaniel Gainey Thornton. She was a homemaker, a farmer and a seamstress. She was also a member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Vann Rackley and son, David Rackley.

Survivors include children, Grace Odum (Ernest), John Rackley (Linda) and Sue Jackson (Charles); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to (designate for Breast Cancer), PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

