Theodore Lamar Owens

MAGNOLIA — Theodore Lamar Owens, 27, of 306 N. Croom St, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville.

Home Going service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery in the Snowhill community on Marion-Amos Rd. Roseboro.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., from 2 to 7 p.m., with family present from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Published in The Sampson Independent from June 13 to June 14, 2019
