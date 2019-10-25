Thomas "Tommy" Archbell

Thomas Glenn "Tommy" Archbell, 69, of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He was born Feb.25, 1950 in Beaufort, N.C. to the late Gertha Marie Archbell and William Bonner Archbell Sr. Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alston Archbell.

Tommy was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, N.C. He worked as a manufacturing tech with Westinghouse, Cutler-Hammer, and Eaton Corporation for 27 years. Some of the projects he worked on as a manufacturing tech were incorporated into the development of space stations. He enjoyed cheering for the Duke Blue Devils Basketball team. Tommy was an admirer of classic cars taking interest in the Barrett Jackson Auto Auctions and the Mecum Auto Auctions, along with other classic car television programs. He was a handyman who could always fix anything that required attention around his home. Tommy also loved to travel and enjoyed time spent at the beach. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the memories shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Gail Strickland Archbell; his son Jason Glenn Archbell of Land O' Lakes, FL; his daughter Crystal Gail Sullivan and husband Dennis of Raleigh, N.C.; his granddaughter Stella Gail Sullivan; and his brother William Bonner Archbell Jr. of Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Visitation will also take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 28, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Matthew Creech. Burial will follow in the Strickland Family Cemetery.

