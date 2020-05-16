Thomas C. Gallagher ROSEBORO — Thomas C. Gallagher began life January 7 of 1928 in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania. The eldest son of two very proud parents. Years later he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, continuing his career until retirement. During the early years of service he met his bride, Vivian Lee Hobbs. They celebrated life together for 66 years and were the proud parents of four children. Debby, eldest daughter; Bud, eldest son; Sindy, youngest daughter and Tommy, youngest son. The family kept growing to include five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Tom joined his youngest son in Heaven on May 14. A visitation is scheduled on Sunday, May 17 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro from 1 to 4 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the home place, 2000 Hobbs Road, Roseboro at 10 a.m. on Monday the 18. Father Joseph Dione will officiate. The final resting place is at the Hobbs Family Cemetery adjacent to the home place. Do not be sad for Dad is at peace in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 104 E. John Street, Clinton. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



