Thomas C. Gallagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Gallagher ROSEBORO — Thomas C. Gallagher began life January 7 of 1928 in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania. The eldest son of two very proud parents. Years later he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, continuing his career until retirement. During the early years of service he met his bride, Vivian Lee Hobbs. They celebrated life together for 66 years and were the proud parents of four children. Debby, eldest daughter; Bud, eldest son; Sindy, youngest daughter and Tommy, youngest son. The family kept growing to include five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Tom joined his youngest son in Heaven on May 14. A visitation is scheduled on Sunday, May 17 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro from 1 to 4 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the home place, 2000 Hobbs Road, Roseboro at 10 a.m. on Monday the 18. Father Joseph Dione will officiate. The final resting place is at the Hobbs Family Cemetery adjacent to the home place. Do not be sad for Dad is at peace in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 104 E. John Street, Clinton. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved