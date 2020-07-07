1/1
Thomas Devone King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas King

Thomas Devone King, 84, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born Dec. 24, 1935, Thomas was the son of the late Robert and Blanche King. He grew up in the Keener area of Sampson County and graduated from Halls School. Thomas was a District Engineer for the NC Department of Transportation, retiring after over 40 years. He was a member of Keener United Methodist Church. Thomas was an avid golfer, playing in many tournaments at Coharie Country Club. Other favorite pastimes included spending time at Surf City beach, boating, spending time with friends and traveling extensively after retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, of the home; daughter, Julie C. King of Fayetteville; stepdaughters, Martha Ray Bradshaw of Clinton and Marcia B. Shaw of Cary; grandson, Henry Dyer; granddaughter, Jena Thacker; two great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Velvadean Oliver of Clinton, as well as several nieces and cousins. Additionally, he is survived by Janet Johnson of Harrells, his devoted caretaker of nearly three years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Devone King.

A private graveside service with the Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating will be held at Keener United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The family will not receive visitors at the home due to the COVID-19 precautions; however, you may leave your condolences for the family on Thomas' obituary page on the website of Royal-Hall Funeral Home at www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to Keener United Methodist Church c/o Ann Hobbs 4750 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the King family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved