Thomas West

DUNN — Thomas Earl West, 82, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

A Rosary Service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, with visitation to follow.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Kevin Moley officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Martha West of the home; daughters, Rachel West Goolsby and husband Brad of Pittsboro, and Carol Aman and husband Glenn of Dunn; son, John Lloyd West of Dunn; grandchildren, Stella and Quinn Goolsby, Garrett, Taylor and Ethan Aman and Reese and Ransom West; sisters, Janice Tart of Raleigh and Linda Thornton of Goldsboro; and brother, Patrick West of Chapin, S.C.

He was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Edith West.

Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 109 W. Main St. #A, Clinton, N.C. 28328

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, N.C.