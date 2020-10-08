1/1
Thomas Eldridge "Tommy" Bunce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEDMAN — Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Eldridge Bunce, 70, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Burial will follow at the family home.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:50 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home prior to the service.

He was born in Cumberland County to the late Clarence Eldridge Bunce and Hazel Doris Matthews Bunce. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Bunce.

Tommy owned and operated M & T Logging Inc since 1990. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed many things including, traveling and camping with his family, the mountains, his dogs, motorcycles; but most of all he loved his family and friends. Tommy never met a stranger, and he had a heart of gold; always willing to help anybody.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Melissa Willoughby Bunce; children, Ricky Eldridge Bunce, Bobby Clayton Bunce and wife, Nicole, and Tiffany Ann Bunce; stepchildren, Jamey Michael Autry, Dennis Wayne Branch, Jr. and wife, Sylvia, Amanda McDowell, and Melanie Branch McLellan & husband, Dan; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Winifred Williams and Annette Sutherland.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved