Thomas "Elwood" Fryar

CLINTON — Mr. Thomas "Elwood" Fryar, 77, of Garland Hwy., passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Serenity Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Flowers officiating.

Born on June 30, 1943 in Sampson County, Elwood was the son of the late Relma Elwood and Janie Irene Barefoot Fryar. He was a proud Veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Bragg. After serving his country, he was a Machinist Foreman at Cook Machine Company until retirement. He was a member of Serenity Baptist Church and loved his church family and friends. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially brim and crappie fishing. He never passed up an opportunity to go, and went fishing up until his health would not allow him to. Elwood was a good-hearted, hard-working man, who loved the Lord and his family more than anything. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother, Roy Fryar and his wife, Brenda of Clinton; special cousin, Teresa Smith of Clinton; nieces, Sharon O'Neal, Sandra McKay, Susan Raynor, Erica Nelson and Jennifer Weierheiser; nephews, James Sikinoff, Rodney Soltow and Ed Soltow; along with several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Brenda Fryar, Carolyn Soltow and Hilda Parker.

Visitation will be held immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery, and other times at his brother's home, located at 150 Hondros Rd, Clinton.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Clinton Medical Clinic for their kindness and compassionate care of Elwood over the years, and also, most recently, to the nurses and staff of Mary Gran Nursing Center.

