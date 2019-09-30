Thomas Gallagher

ROSEBORO — Sept.10, 1959, Tom and Vivian Gallagher were blessed with their youngest son. Joy abounded. Sept. 28, 2019, Tommy began his journey to be reunited with his maternal and paternal grandparents in our Good Lord's home.

His family who will follow his footsteps are: his father, Thomas and mother, Vivian; eldest sister, Debby; older brother, Bud; older sister, Sindy; son, TJ and grandchildren, Collin and Calissa. Tommy's love of life caused a multitude of people to be full of life, laughter, love and joy. With a hint of da gum!

Let us not weep, on the contrary, smile and remember. Always, always remember!

A visitation is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C. The funeral mass will be officiated by Fr. Joseph Dione at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 104 E. John St., Clinton, N.C.

Tommy's final resting place will be at the Hobbs Family Cemetery, which is located at 2000 Hobbs Road, Roseboro, N.C.

The Gallagher family request that a donation be sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 104 E. John St., Clinton, N.C. in lieu of flowers.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.