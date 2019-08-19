Thomas Faircloth

CLINTON — Thomas Garrett Faircloth, 20, of 6600 Bonnetsville Road, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hobbs and the Rev. Ray Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of his mother at 1052 Bass Lake Road, Roseboro, N.C., and at the home of his father at 6600 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, N.C.

Garrett, born in 1999 in Wayne County, was the son of Kenneth Faircloth and Melinda Honrine Faircloth. He was an assembler with Schindler Escalator Manufacturing and was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Garrett was preceded in death by grandfather, Troy Grady Faircloth; great-grandparents, R.L. and Mary Dicy Faircloth; great grandparents, Kenneth and Sudie Jones; great-grandfather, Oscar Thomas Honrine Sr.; and great-grandmother, Ozelle Cannady.

In addition to his parents he is survived by sister, Jordan Elizabeth Faircloth of Wilmington; grandmother and grandfather, Debbie Riley and Junior Riley; grandmother and grandfather, Oscar Thomas Honrine Jr. and Nell Honrine; great grandmother, Ann Honrine; and numerous family and friends.

