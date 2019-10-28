Thomas Glenn Cox

DUNN — Mr. Thomas Glenn Cox, 78, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in Smithfield, N.C.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Annie Cox of the home; children, Donna Cox of Wake Forest, N.C. and Derrick Cox (Felicia) of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Joseph Cox of Kinston, N.C., Bernard Cox (Connie) of Raleigh, N.C., Lynwood Cox of Newton Grove, N.C.; sister, Renita Cox of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, James "Tray", Isaiah, Leah, Jeriah, Elijah and Neriah; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

The viewing will be held from 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Dafford Funeral Home, 707 E. Edgerton St., Dunn, with the family present from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 211 Irwin Drive, Newton Grove, N.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.