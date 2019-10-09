Thomas Wright

On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Thomas Treanor Wright, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 83.

Tom was born on June 7, 1936 in New York City, N.Y. He received a degree in Economics from Duke University in 1958. At Duke, he completed the Navy's ROTC program and assumed the rank of Midshipman for the US Navy upon his graduation.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Jo Walston Wright; his daughter, Beth Wright Malone, and her husband John Malone; three granddaughters, Meghan Malone, Sarah Malone and Caroline Malone; and his son, Rick Wright, his wife Lisa Wright, and their two sons, Sean Wright and Bruce Wright.

Tom had a passion for the arts and a special devotion to his church. He served both of these interests tirelessly during his time in Clinton. He also had a great interest in history and devoted a great deal of time studying and visiting historical United States battlefields with his son, Rick. His contributions to his church and community will be missed.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 104 East John St. at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Clinton.