Thurman R. Lee

CLINTON — Thurman R. Lee, 75, of 1103 Barden St., passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel from 12-6 p.m. with family present from 5-6 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Thurman R. Lee.