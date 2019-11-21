FAISON — Mr. Timothy Eugene McDuffie, 51, of 3646 Preacher Henry Road, Faison, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Hobbton High School, Newton Grove, with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating. Burial in Piney Green Disciples Church Cemetery, Newton Grove.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com