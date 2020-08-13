1/
Toni Lynne Floyd
GOLDSBORO — Toni Lynne Floyd, 57, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Wayne UNC Health Care.

Toni was born in Sampson County on Oct. 12, 1962 to Linda Sutton Creech of Goldsboro and Jimmy Edward Floyd.

A graveside service celebrating Toni's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Wayne Memorial Park. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in her memory to 3HC, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, P.O. Box 821, Goldsboro, NC 27533.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
