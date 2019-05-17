LEXINGTON — Mr. Troy Allen Taylor, 76, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1942 in Sampson County to Troy Lester Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Sessoms Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church and worked for Pace Oil Company for over 40 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. Taylor was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Spalding.

Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Linda Taylor; one daughter, Candy Hege and husband Alex; Two sons, Chris Taylor and wife Stacy, Tray Burchette; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; four sisters, Mary Hall, Margaret Skipper, Francis Comri, Barbara Holland; two brothers, Harvey Taylor and Sydney Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.