Utis "Son" Mainor

HARRELLS — Mr. Utis "Son" Mainor, 69, of 2954 Buckhorn Road, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Wards Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. James L. McKinnon officiating. Burial will follow in the Mainor Family Cemetery.

Mr. Mainor is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Tatum Overby of Rose Hill and Elouise Middleton (James) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one brother, James Allen Mainor (Alice) of North Salt Lake, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.

The public will be received from 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland, N.C, with family present from 5-6 p.m.