Obituary
ANGIER — Velator Revels Phillips Mallett, 73, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. A native of Harnett County, she is the daughter of Frances Revels and the late Vann Melvin Revels.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Revels; son, Neil Phillips (Susie) of Roseboro; sister, Sherry Cannady (Robert); brother, Ray Revels (Sandy); and grandchildren, Vander, Avery and Wyatt Phillips.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

In addition to her father, Velator was preceded in death by her husband, Joel L. Mallett; and daughter, Vann Michelle Phillips.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
