Velator Revels Phillips Mallett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velator Revels Phillips Mallett.
Service Information
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC
27501
(919)-639-8225
Obituary
Send Flowers

Velator Mallett

ANGIER — Velator Revels Phillips Mallett, 73, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. A native of Harnett County, she is the daughter of Frances Revels and the late Vann Melvin Revels.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Revels; son, Neil Phillips (Susie) of Roseboro; sister, Sherry Cannady (Robert); brother, Ray Revels (Sandy); and grandchildren, Vander, Avery and Wyatt Phillips.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

In addition to her father, Velator was preceded in death by her husband, Joel L. Mallett; and daughter, Vann Michelle Phillips.

Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.