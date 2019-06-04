Vera Gayle May Johnson, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with heart disease and dementia.

She loved her church, family, and especially her grandchildren. Gayle was a member of Olivet Evangelical Free Church. She was born in Johnston County, North Carolina and moved to Muskegon, Michigan in 1959.

Gayle is survived by her children, Steven (Michelle) Schultz, Richard (Donna) Schultz, Patricia Austin and Brian May; grandchildren, Christopher Schultz, Ryan (Darlene) Duren, Courtney (Keith) Yaeger, James Dolen Austin, Logen Austin, Dakota May and Bridger May; great-grandchildren, Landon and Delaney Duren; sister, Joyce McLawhorn; and brother, Thomas Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald May; siblings, Dennis Johnson, Marjorie Ballance, Keith Johnson and Danny Johnson; and parents.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St, Norton Shores, Mich., 49444, 231-798-1100, with Pastor Craig Cramblet officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Harbor Hospice staff and volunteers. A special thanks to Marie Ryder for her selfless care and help to Mom. Memorial contributions may be directed to Harbor Hospice Foundation in Gayle's memory.

