Vernon Weeks

CLINTON — Vernon Lee Weeks, 79, of 213 Forest Trail, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at The Magnolia.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Oliver officiating.

Vernon, born in 1939 in Sampson County, was the son of the late George Washington Weeks and Florence Spell Weeks. He worked in the agriculture business farming. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Buddy, Carl, Jody, Junior, Edna, Mag and Sis.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.