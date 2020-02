Vertie M. Vann

CLINTON — Mrs. Vertie M. Vann, 85, of 120 Southwood Drive, Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Marygran Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. in the Union Chapel AME Zion church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. with the family being present from 5-6 p.m. at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Inc. in Garland.

She is survived by several grandchildren.