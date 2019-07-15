Vicki McPhail

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Vicki Fann McPhail, 60, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 395 Vander Road, Salemburg, N.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. McPhail was born on March 7, 1959 in Sampson County to Henry Glidwell and Helen Rose Howard Fann. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Billy Fann. She worked for many years at Lundy's Packing Company in Clinton.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard McPhail of the home; son, Bryan Scott McPhail and wife, Jaimisson of Winterville; two grandchildren, Jackson Parker McPhail and Paisley Rhyse McPhail; four sisters, Annette Danks and husband, Lyle of Roseboro, Henrietta Forsythe of Autryville, Carrie Holland and husband, Gerald of Salemburg and Lisa Tyndall and husband, Gary of Roseboro; two brothers, Jimmy Fann and wife, Mary and Danny Fann and wife, Sue all of Roseboro.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.