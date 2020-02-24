Vicki K. Fisher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki K. Fisher.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vicki K. Fisher

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Vicki K. Fisher, 60, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Fisher and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Fisher was a native of Fort Riley, Kansas, and was the daughter of Otto Oliver and Helen Louise McCoy Kilgore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carolyn Gail Carter and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arbie and Nora Fisher.

She was a school administrator for Beaver Dam Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Jerry Fisher of the home; son, Brandon Fisher and finance, Kristy Frazier of Wilmington; sister, Demetria "Medie" Alvarez and husband, Michael of Bath, Maine; three grandchildren, Kaylee "Angel" Fisher, Madison Willets, Lily Gaster; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, R. B. Fisher and Thelma "Nana" Fisher of Roseboro, Wyman Fisher and Beulah Fisher of Autryville; numerous loving nieces and nephews; her church family, her Beaver Dam Elementary School family and her loving Fisher family.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.