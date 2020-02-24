Vicki K. Fisher

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Vicki K. Fisher, 60, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Fisher and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Fisher was a native of Fort Riley, Kansas, and was the daughter of Otto Oliver and Helen Louise McCoy Kilgore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carolyn Gail Carter and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arbie and Nora Fisher.

She was a school administrator for Beaver Dam Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Jerry Fisher of the home; son, Brandon Fisher and finance, Kristy Frazier of Wilmington; sister, Demetria "Medie" Alvarez and husband, Michael of Bath, Maine; three grandchildren, Kaylee "Angel" Fisher, Madison Willets, Lily Gaster; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, R. B. Fisher and Thelma "Nana" Fisher of Roseboro, Wyman Fisher and Beulah Fisher of Autryville; numerous loving nieces and nephews; her church family, her Beaver Dam Elementary School family and her loving Fisher family.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.